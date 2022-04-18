Kristin Cavallari Has a Message For Her “Future Husband”

Nearly two years after her break up from Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari is thinking of her future husband—and why she thinks he’ll have some “big ass shoes” to fill.

Kristin Cavallari's future husband may be competing with Justin Anderson for her heart.

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, shared photos of herself April 17 enjoying a day at the beach in the Bahamas with her BFF. Though the photos showed the two friends laughing and having fun, Kristin used the Instagram post as a chance to give her future husband advice.

"Not to be too sappy but this guy has been my rock," Kristin, who was previously married to Jay Cutler, wrote. "My future husband has some big ass shoes to fill."

And will Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron be the man to do so? Well, not so fast…

Just four days after the duo were seen kissing in Joshua Tree, Calif. during an Uncommon James photoshoot, The Hills star denied being involved with the 29-year-old.

"Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him," Kristin, who is currently single, told Entertainment Tonight on April 8.

"I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise."

Echoing her thoughts, Tyler told E! News April 11 that the kiss was strictly for work and that he and Kristin are "great friends, that's all."

"Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around," the reality TV star added. "I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic."

