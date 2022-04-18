Pedro Pascal Reveals How He Really Feels About His Gnarly Game of Thrones Death Scene

Pedro Pascal had no problems with how Game of Thrones ended—well for his character, at least.
Pedro, who played Oberyn Martell in season four of the HBO epic, died in spectacular fashion when his face was, quite literally, smashed like a watermelon at the hands of The Mountain.
The scene, which is often ranked as one of the top three deaths in Game of Thrones history, is a badge of honor for Pedro—and also makes him wonder what's left to accomplish in his career.
"Makes me feel like a boss, if I'm actually up there and if I'm in the top three, I mean then like everything after is a bit futile," he told Esquire. "It's like, what am I doing? Why am I still trying? I did it."
Turns out Pedro, who currently stars on Disney+'s The Mandalorian and will soon be seen in HBO's highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise, was lucky to even get the role in the first place.
In response to Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff calling his audition "amateurish," Pedro explained he had no other choice.
"It's true, I had my friend tape me with my iPhone," he told Esquire. "They sent me like 20 something pages to do which obviously in the time that they wanted the tape to be turned in I wasn't going to be able to memorize all those lines."
And hey, Pedro got the last laugh.
"The easiest way was for somebody to sit in front of you with an iPhone and then just kind of like have the pages down here and read it casually, and the suckers fell for it. Is that my fault? No, it's theirs."
Benioff and the Game of Thrones team did eventually get to squash in Pedro's face like a fleshy human piñata, so we guess we'll call it even.