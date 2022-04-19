The RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

Even post-op, Teresa Giudice is still the feistiest New Jersey gal on TV.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently had emergency surgery to remove her appendix just days before filming the RHONJ season 12 reunion, but don't expect the Bravo OG to be any less confrontational when the dramatic episodes air.
"I don't think anything could hold Teresa Giudice down," her co-star Jennifer Aydin told E! News exclusively, adding, "Not even a surgery!"
Jen added that "it's safe to say that all of us kind of go at it" during the reunion. "There were times where all of us were screaming all at once, it was very emotional," she explained. "Andy [Cohen] was scolding us. Literally he was like, ‘Would you all just shut up' or just like ‘one at a time!'"
Jen will rehash her drama with Margaret Josephs, who revealed on the season premiere that Jen's husband, Bill Aydin, cheated on her years ago. However, it sounds like they've gotten to a better place since the affair bombshell.
"I know Margaret was really remorseful for what she did and, at the end of the day, I'm happy that she can feel that way," Jen admitted. "I don't want to hold on to any negative energy in my life. That doesn't just affect my family, that affects me. It's not the type of person that I am, so I'm willing to forgive and move forward. Not forget, I'll probably be on guard and trust is something that comes with time. But I'm glad we were able to at least talk about our feelings at the reunion. Maybe screaming at times."
Cohen will also put Bill in the hot seat when the Househusbands join the reunion.
"Bill is a champ, OK, and there was part of him that knew it was important for me to share the story," Jen revealed. "He was put on the spot and he filmed all season for me—as awkward and as uncomfortable as it was. People were thinking that he wasn't team Jen or that he wasn't being supportive of his wife, but I literally acknowledged this big secret and then I expected him to show up for it. And it's not easy for everybody like it is for me, so I had to respect that."
Jen continued, "Bill is just such a supportive husband that I just think that he's amazing. He's amazing and I'm really lucky to have him and I wouldn't be with anybody that I didn't trust. I wouldn't be with anybody that didn't treat me well and Bill treats me like a queen. Listen, we spoke about it and now we're done with it and we could close that chapter of our lives."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to preview a few of the glittering RHONJ reunion looks.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)