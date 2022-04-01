A Recently Hospitalized Teresa Giudice Joined the RHONJ Reunion...With One Major Caveat

Watch : Teresa Giudice HOSPITALIZED for Emergency Procedure

What would a Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion without Teresa Giudice even look like?

Thankfully, Bravo fans won't have to find out any time soon. Despite being admitted to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery on March 23, Andy Cohen revealed that Teresa was able to attend the season 12 reunion after all.

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on March 30, sharing a video of himself talking to the RHONJ OG mid-taping. "Teresa, you can't yell today," Andy warned her. "Doctor's orders."

She insisted she wouldn't, but anyone familiar with Teresa's reunion antics—most of all, Andy—knows that it would be relatively difficult for her to resist doing. As he put it, "You're someone who gets typically very fired up."

Andy's concerns are certainly valid, as Teresa's RHONJ co-star and BFF Dolores Cantania recently revealed the serious cause of her health scare. "She had her appendix out," Dolores exclusively told E! News on March 28. "Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she's in a lot of pain."