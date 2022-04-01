A Recently Hospitalized Teresa Giudice Joined the RHONJ Reunion...With One Major Caveat

What would a Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion without Teresa Giudice even look like?
Thankfully, Bravo fans won't have to find out any time soon. Despite being admitted to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery on March 23, Andy Cohen revealed that Teresa was able to attend the season 12 reunion after all.
The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on March 30, sharing a video of himself talking to the RHONJ OG mid-taping. "Teresa, you can't yell today," Andy warned her. "Doctor's orders."
She insisted she wouldn't, but anyone familiar with Teresa's reunion antics—most of all, Andy—knows that it would be relatively difficult for her to resist doing. As he put it, "You're someone who gets typically very fired up."
Andy's concerns are certainly valid, as Teresa's RHONJ co-star and BFF Dolores Cantania recently revealed the serious cause of her health scare. "She had her appendix out," Dolores exclusively told E! News on March 28. "Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she's in a lot of pain."
Teresa seems to be on the road to recovery, though. In Andy's Instagram Story, he even told her she didn't look like "someone who just had their appendix out."
"I mean, but all the disco lights on your dress are really reflecting on me. I love it!" Andy said of Teresa's reunion look. "I don't want to give away your dress, but wow!"
The Bravo host also teased some of the drama to come, asking Margaret Josephs in one video, "Marge, why is this more exhausting than normal?"
"Everyone's talking all over each other," Margaret responded. "And half the people are rational and half the people aren't rational. Some people make sense and some people don't make sense."
Andy could also be seen talking to Melissa Gorga and apologizing for taking "a long detour there that I didn't mean to do."
What exactly went down at the reunion? Only time will tell!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)