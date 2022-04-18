Diane Kruger "Almost Hit" Paparazzi Taking Photos of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Watch : Diane Kruger Spills Spring Style Tips & More at NYFW

Do not anger this mama bear.

Diane Kruger revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that she's had run-ins with the paparazzi in New York City after they've tried to take photos of her 3-year-old daughter, who she shares with fiancé Norman Reedus.

"I f--king hate it and it's driving me nuts," she told the publication. "When I'm with my kid and they take pictures of her I've almost hit a few of them. If I see them and they're brave enough to not walk away, 100 percent I'm that crazy lady who yells across the street."

Diane, 45, and Norman, 53, welcomed their daughter—whose name the couple has kept private—in 2018. Though the pair, who got engaged last August, have opted to release minimal details about their daughter, the German actress did open up a little bit about her little one.

"Oh my gosh, she's so sweet," she told the Sunday Times. "I got really lucky. She's obsessed with Mulan. She's taking martial arts to be like Mulan. All she wants to do is go to China."