Pregnant Rihanna Steps Out in Her Sexiest Look Yet for Date Night With A$AP Rocky

We found love in Rihanna's latest outfit.
After announcing that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together earlier this year, all eyes have been on the ultra-chic mom-to-be, and with good reason. Rihanna's maternity style slays, and her ensemble for the couple's date night in her native country of Barbados was no exception.
For the April 16 outing, the "Umbrella" singer stunned in a black Dundas lace-up cutout minidress paired with Tom Ford gold high-heeled sandals and a black Dior saddle bag. And it wasn't the first time the superstar has had her baby bump on display in all-black, showstopping fashion. In February, the Grammy winner turned heads when she stepped out in a lace-up top paired with leggings.
The couple's trip to the Caribbean comes just days after a viral tweet started rumors that A$AP Rocky had been unfaithful to the singer with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi, who has since clapped back at the "unfounded" lie. (Neither A$AP Rocky nor Rihanna have publicly addressed the allegations.)
"I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously," Amina wrote in an April 15 statement. "However, in the last 24 [hours], I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."
Before concluding, Amina highlighted that Rihanna is living "her serene, best dressed pregnancy life" and should continue to do so.
