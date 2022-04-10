Pregnant Rihanna Shows Baby Bump in Luxurious, Comfy Style

Watch : Rihanna's Most ICONIC Pregnancy Looks

Sleepwear don't care!

Rihanna continues to crush it when it comes to her pregnancy style. On April 8, the 34-year-old mom-to-be took on the pajamas-in-public trend while out to a late-night dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills.

The "Umbrella" singer bared her baby bump with an extra-long vintage Azzedine Alaïa blue satin shirt, with only one button fastened, teamed with a tiny pair of Alexander Wang cotton shorts. Elevating her loungey yet luxe look, she accessorized with glittery Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga's ultra-coveted silver embellished hourglass tote bag, which retails for $5,500.

Along with her pregnancy glow, Rihanna kept her beauty look natural and swept her natural curls up her into a high ponytail.

Ever since she announced she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child back in January, Rihanna has made the world her maternity fashion runway—from the vintage Chanel quilted coat she wore for her baby bump debut to her black sheer ensemble at the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.