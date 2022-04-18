Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Whether He's Appearing on That '90s Show

Wilmer Valderrama recently spoke about Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show revival and if he's ready to return to Point Place all these years later.

Wilmer Valderrama is all alright with Netflix's That ‘70s Show revival.

He even said That ‘90s Show could be the prime opportunity to reprise his role as Fez—that is, once the star's schedule clears up. 

Wilmer was quizzed about a potential appearance on the upcoming series but made no promises. "I'm a little busy now," Wilmer told TVInsider. "But I support them so much. I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best."

That being said, he didn't rule out a guest role further down the line: "If the timing is right, I'd never say no."

Wilmer isn't lying about his packed schedule. The star is developing a Zorro reboot with Disney and plays Nick Torres on NCIS, which was recently renewed for a 20th season. Not to forget his other role as dad to daughter Nakano, who he welcomed with fiancé Amanda Pacheco in February 2021. 

And Wilmer isn't the only That '70s Show star with a full plate of responsibilities. Home EconomicsTopher Grace recently said he won't be playing Eric in the revival, explaining, "I have a day job, unfortunately."

That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

But That '90s Show will definitely keep Eric, Donna (Laura Prepon), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Hyde (Danny Masterson) and Fez alive. The series will center on Eric and Donna's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) who is visiting her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place. 

Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming series!

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Park Place wouldn't feel right without our favorite Wisconsin dad. Kurtwood Smith is returning as Red Forman for the new series.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

What would we do without Kitty? Debra Jo Rupp returns as Kitty Forman, the mother—and now grandmother—that we all know and love.

Courtesy of Netflix
Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) is heading to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

She is smart like her mom, snarky like her dad and is craving adventure but she doesn't know where to start. That is, until she meets her best friend next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place.

Courtesy of Netflix
Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

That '90s Show introduces Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. 

Courtesy of Netflix
Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Ozzie, played by Reyn Doi, is insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Courtesy of Netflix
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate.

Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) is Gwen's polar opposite older brother. 

He takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend Nikki and Garth Brooks.

Courtesy of Netflix
Sam Morelos as Nikki

Nikki (Sam Moreolos) is Nate's girlfriend. She is focused, smart and driven, but also has a rebellious streak.

Courtesy of Netflix
Mace Coronel as Jay

Jay (Mace Coronel) is Nate's best friend. He tries to be charming and flirty but it doesn't always come out right. When he's not working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

