Will Topher Grace Be on That '90s Show? He Says...

That '70s Show alum Topher Grace discussed whether he’ll appear on Netflix's spin-off, That '90s Show. Read what he had to say here!

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 31, 2022 8:32 PMTags
TVAshton KutcherWilmer ValderramaMila KunisTopher GraceLaura PreponCelebritiesNetflixThat '70s Show
Watch: Topher Grace Gushes Over Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Doesn't sound like That '70s Show alum Topher Grace is planning on heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin, anytime soon.

That '90s Show—starring Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith—is in the works over at Netflix. But Topher has moved on to ABC's Home Economics.

"It's starring two of my great friends, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith...and I know some of the writers that are on it and I'm just like, I have a day job, unfortunately," Topher explained in a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "But they are an amazing group of people." 

Topher starred as Eric Foreman throughout the original series' eight-season run, from 1998 to 2006, with fellow cast members Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher.

"It's hard for me to watch that show in reruns," he admitted. "It makes you so nostalgic. It'd be like if they were rerunning your high school yearbook all the time."

Our reaction to this news? As Eric would say, "I don't feel bad. I don't feel anything." 

photos
That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

But not all hope is lost. 

The new series will time travel viewers to Wisconsin in 1995 and follow Eric and Donna's daughter Leia who is visiting her grandparents Red (Kurtwood) and Kitty (Debra). When asked if fans might at least see a photo of adult versions of Eric and Donna in the spin-off, Topher teased that "it's all top-secret."

Scroll down to meet the new generation of Point Place kids!

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Park Place wouldn't feel right without our favorite Wisconsin dad. Kurtwood Smith is returning as Red Forman for the new series.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

What would we do without Kitty? Debra Jo Rupp returns as Kitty Forman, the mother—and now grandmother—that we all know and love.

Courtesy of Netflix
Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) is heading to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

She is smart like her mom, snarky like her dad and is craving adventure but she doesn't know where to start. That is, until she meets her best friend next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place.

Courtesy of Netflix
Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

That '90s Show introduces Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. 

Courtesy of Netflix
Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Ozzie, played by Reyn Doi, is insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Courtesy of Netflix
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate.

Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) is Gwen's polar opposite older brother. 

He takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend Nikki and Garth Brooks.

Courtesy of Netflix
Sam Morelos as Nikki

Nikki (Sam Moreolos) is Nate's girlfriend. She is focused, smart and driven, but also has a rebellious streak.

Courtesy of Netflix
Mace Coronel as Jay

Jay (Mace Coronel) is Nate's best friend. He tries to be charming and flirty but it doesn't always come out right. When he's not working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Trending Stories

1

How Miley Cyrus Feels About Her Former Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

2

TikTok’s Francesco LoPresti Dead at 24 After Cancer Battle

3
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

How Miley Cyrus Feels About Her Former Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

2

TikTok’s Francesco LoPresti Dead at 24 After Cancer Battle

3
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

4

Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status While Debuting New 'Do

5

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim