This Adjustable Laptop Stand Has 10,360+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

If you're like us and spend a lot of time hunched over a keyboard, you need this top-rated laptop stand.

We bought the game-changing Boyata Adjustable Laptop Stand over a month ago after realizing our back and neck pain was primarily due to our poor posture while typing for hours on end. As with many of our 2 a.m. impulse Amazon purchases, we were not disappointed.

For starters, it's extremely sturdy and has a z-type design to keep your laptop at eye level whether you're working at a desk or countertop. When collapsed, it's compact enough to fit in your work bag, which is convenient for those who bounce between working from home and an office. Additionally, this genius laptop stand is made of high quality aluminum and has a hole on the surface to help your laptop stay cool.

After just a few weeks, we've noticed a significant improvement in our neck and back pain at the end of the workday. Not to mention, it's definitely made us more productive while we're at our desk! If you're still not sold, just check out one of the 10,360+ five-star Amazon reviews.