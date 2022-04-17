Ava Phillippe Shares Mom Reese Witherspoon's Advice for Looking and Feeling Your Best

Watch : Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever"

Mother knows best.

Over Coachella weekend, Ava Phillippe shared some useful wellness advice from her mom, Reese Witherspoon.

"If you want to look and feel your best, my motto is always pretty is as pretty does," she told E! News exclusively at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis event on April 16. "It's a big ole Southern saying that my mom has always said to me. I really think it rings true and that's my biggest people of advice: if you treat other people with kindness and you treat yourself with kindness, you are going to glow from within."

She added, "I know it's cheesy but it's so real. I really believe it."

The 22-year-old is in Indio, Calif. attending Coachella 2022, which features headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.

"I've just been hanging out in the sunshine with my friends and my boyfriend and enjoying being outside with other people," Ava said. "It's such a lovely memory to create."