Lizzo Jokes About Chris Evans Pregnancy Rumors in SNL Return

Watch : Chris Evans Reacts to Lizzo Jokingly Pregnant With His Baby

When it comes to Lizzo's love life, the rumors you've heard aren't true.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 33, took a moment to jokingly set the record straight about her relationship status in her opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live on April 16. And yes, that includes those pregnancy rumors surrounding her and actor Chris Evans…that she started.

"I read a lot of gossip online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood," Lizzo said. "They think I'm collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones. I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby."

The first-time SNL host, who also performed singles "About Damn Time" and "Special" as the show's musical guest, continued, "I have no idea where that one started."

Then, after a moment of reflection, she added, "It could be the TikTok I did…Where I said, ‘I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby, y'all.'"

She jokingly added, "It's called manifesting!"