Lizzo Suggests Chris Evans "Put Another Bun Up in My Oven" in Latest Shout-Out

Lizzo's "Rumors" doesn't just rule the charts. When it comes to her and Chris Evans, the fun chatter has also made its way onto the stage.



Take this weekend's performance at Art Basel in Miami, for instance. While singing a cover of Erykah Badu's single, "Tyrone," on Dec. 4, Lizzo decided it was the perfect opportunity to once again shoot her shot with the actor.

In her rendition, Lizzo switched Erykah's original line of singing that she "better call Tyrone," to "Maybe I should call Chris Evans," which was met with thunderous applause from the audience. Referencing one of her TikTok videos in which she joked that she was pregnant with his baby, the artist then belted out, "Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my oven."

In case you missed it, the "Good as Hell" artist shared the fake baby news over the summer. "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," Lizzo teased in a TikTok on July 27. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."