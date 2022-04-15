Why Debbie Allen Was Surprised That Grey's Anatomy Didn't End After Season 17

Watch : Debbie Allen Says She Admires Jennifer Lopez & Misty Copeland

Even the stars of Grey's Anatomy can hardly believe the series still has a pulse.

Actress and director Debbie Allen—who has played Dr. Catherine Fox since 2011—admits she was surprised to hear that the hit ABC medical drama was renewed for a 19th season.

"I thought it was done last season, but the network is like, ‘Uh-uh', and the fans are like ‘Uh-uh,'" the Fame alum exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on the April 15 episode. Even the show's current season 18 was a shock, Allen said, attributing the renewal to season 17's "incredible" incorporation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Putting Meredith [Ellen Pompeo] in a COVID coma, bringing back all these people on the beach—this was such a responsible show to address COVID in such a way that allowed the people to have their feelings and to have their emotions and to learn things," Allen said. "It was amazing."