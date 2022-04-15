Olivia Munn Says Her Hair Is “Falling Out in Clumps” 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Malcolm

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

New moms, rest a-sheared: Olivia Munn is opening up about a relatable part of her postpartum experience.



After sharing a few adorable photos of herself and her 4-month-old son, Malcolm—who's dad is John Mulaney—to Instagram April 14, one user asked if she could jokingly "have [Olivia's] hair for one day," which prompted the new mom to keep it real about her tresses.



"Ummm, it's falling out in clumps post-partum," Olivia wrote, before chiming in with an offer—sort of. "I'll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition."



After welcoming her son in November 2021, the Love Weddings Repeat star has been candid about the physical and mental struggles she's faced amid her postpartum journey. In January, Olivia opened up about the challenges of breastfeeding, telling her Instagram followers that providing milk to her son can be "hard, especially if you have low supply."