The Ultimatum's April Debuts Her New, "Older" Boyfriend After Jake Split

What April Marie wants, April gets! And what she wants most of all is a ring on her finger.
The Ultimatum's so-called "firecracker" revealed the identity of her mystery boyfriend after teasing her new guy during the reunion episode, which dropped on Netflix on April 13. The 23-year-old shared on the show that she is in a "serious" and "healthy" relationship and has already moved in with this "older" man in Austin, Texas.
"Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April later told E! News, joking, "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."
It turns out her new love is Cody Cooper, a Texas-based real estate broker and vape entrepreneur. The businessman, 30, is also working on a brand called WOODCOX, described as a "Men's Luxury Underwear" line coming soon, according to his Instagram bio.
April shared their love story on April 14, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for being YOU. Thank you for being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for. I love you, I respect you & I adore you for a million things."
Alongside a video montage of their relationship, she admitted that dating her isn'talways "easy" and thanked Cody for "not letting me go." April also said that she admires him for his daily assurance, being a gentle communicator and showing her affection and respect.
"You're strong, you're passionate & you're persistent," she wrote. "That's why I fell in love with you from the start because I see so much of myself & who I want to become in YOU... Thank you for walking into my life & showing me what LOVE is."
Cody shared his own photo of the couple, embracing on a boat. "It's only been 6 months & it feels like a lifetime," he said. "We've traveled the world together, spent holidays/birthdays with family, moved in together & so much more in a short amount of time. On top of it all, while stressing about a reality Tv show… but now that it's aired I'm so proud to see that the world loves you almost as much as I do."
Cody, who already has over 20,000 Instagram followers, first tipped fans off to his new romance when he was seen out in Las Vegas with April ahead of the series finale. He reposted a photo to his Instagram Story on Sunday, showing April with her tongue out and a glass in hand.
He seems to be April's second chance at a happy ending. "I have never been so happy or felt so loved," she said during the reunion. "I'm so confident in my current relationship."
And Cody is ready to tie the knot soon, according to the influencer. She revealed, "This is someone who wakes up every single day with me and says, ‘I love you, I can't wait to marry you.'"
That's a change from her last relationship. As seen on The Ultimatum, April gave her former boyfriend Jake Cunningham a choice to marry her or leave the relationship before taking on a trial marriage with co-star Colby Kissinger. However, she confessed in a recent Instagram Story that she and Colby "NEVER" hooked up.
As for Jake, he instead found a connection with Rae Williams and dumped April, but it didn't take long for her to pick herself back up. Over the past week, she's been teasing her new man on Instagram, writing on April 14 that he has been "the best thing" to happen to her after filming wrapped.
