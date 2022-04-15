Will Devin Booker Appear With Girlfriend Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians? Showrunner Says...

Kendall Jenner is back on TV, but that doesn't mean she's ready to share everything with the world.
According to Danielle King, the showrunner for Hulu's The Kardashians, the supermodel has chosen to keep one key part of her life away from the cameras: Her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker. Though Danielle said viewers will see more of Kendall and her friends than they did on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you will not get a front row seat to the 26-year-old's current romance.
"She is keeping her relationship private," Danielle explained to Variety.
But don't let this tidbit sway your decision on whether to tune in to The Kardashians, as Danielle promised that the series will show "all aspects" of the family's lives, adding, "We cover them as businesswomen and entrepreneurs; we cover them as mothers; we cover their relationships; and we cover them as a family, obviously."
The notoriously private couple first began dating in June 2020. The next year, they commemorated their one-year anniversary by sharing sweet couple pics on Kendall's Instagram story.
And while Kendall and Devin have had date nights everywhere from Los Angeles to New York City to Italy, the duo has kept a relatively low profile.
In March, Devin made a rare comment about his relationship with the reality TV star, telling the Wall Street Journal, "I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."
Don't expect an engagement any time soon, however, as a source close to Kendall exclusively told E! News that Kendall and Devin "are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot."
"Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl and doesn't even care about having a huge elaborate wedding," the insider shared. "She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now."
