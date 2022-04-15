Will Devin Booker Appear With Girlfriend Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians? Showrunner Says...

Watch : Kendall Jenner Feeling PRESSURE to Have 1st Baby

Kendall Jenner is back on TV, but that doesn't mean she's ready to share everything with the world.

According to Danielle King, the showrunner for Hulu's The Kardashians, the supermodel has chosen to keep one key part of her life away from the cameras: Her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker. Though Danielle said viewers will see more of Kendall and her friends than they did on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you will not get a front row seat to the 26-year-old's current romance.

"She is keeping her relationship private," Danielle explained to Variety.

But don't let this tidbit sway your decision on whether to tune in to The Kardashians, as Danielle promised that the series will show "all aspects" of the family's lives, adding, "We cover them as businesswomen and entrepreneurs; we cover them as mothers; we cover their relationships; and we cover them as a family, obviously."