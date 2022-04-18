Coachella 2022: See the Best Celebrity Fashion Outfits

Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Vanessa Hudgens and more stars traveled to the Coachella Music Festival in the California desert with their bucket hats, waistcoat garments and best fashion sense.

Festival fashion is ready to take center stage.
 
Weekend one of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., is officially complete. And while thousands of festival goers are begging for a nap and resting their legs from three days of partying and dancing, others want to know one very important thing: What were the stars wearing?
 
From April 15 through April 17, E! News scanned the festival grounds, social media and hottest parties to see what the biggest celebs in Hollywood donned from head to toe. Let's just say they did not disappoint.
 
"It's a music and arts festival. It's literally like Halloween," Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay told E! News from Rolling Stone Live presented by Meta's pool party. "You can wear whatever you want and nobody will judge you."
 
That's not to say the stars don't think things through. For veterans like Ava Phillippe, she has a thought process when it comes to picking out her outfits for the weekend.

"I first think of the heat. How hot is it going to be and what do I want to wear all day?" she explained to E! News at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis in the Desert. "What am I going to feel comfortable in? What's not going to be too revealing for me? I also think boho, light colors and then I add my own little flare to it like a studded belt or a cute shoe and really embrace what I'm wearing."
 

No matter what concert you're headed to this summer, the looks below may get you inspired to get creative, take a risk and have some fun. And don't forget what Vanessa Hudgens told E! News before her Coachella 2022 experience.
 
"Embrace and honor yourself and your taste and go from there," the Caliwater co-founder told E! News. "And honestly, it's a festival. You're going to be in the dirt so like don't go too crazy."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Harry Styles

Wearing Gucci while performing at Coachella

Instagram
Bretman Rock

Wearing Ottolinger at Coachella

Instagram
Hannah Godwin

Wearing Victoria's Secret at Coachella

Presley Ann/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Christina Milian

Wearing Zara top and PrettyLittleThing bottom with Balenciaga shoes at REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival

Shutterstock for BDG
Behati Prinsloo

Wearing vintage Alexander Wang with Calirosa Tequila at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Anitta

Wearing Roberto Cavalli before performing at Coachella 

Instagram
Emma Chamberlain

Wearing Knorts with Giant Vintage sunglasses at Coachella

Shutterstock for BDG
Tom Sandoval

Wearing Burma shirt with Zara jeans, Converse shoes, Will Bear hat, Icelink jewelry and Bandolier phone holder at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Conan Gray

Wearing Valentino while performing at Coachella

Shutterstock for BDG
Keke Palmer

Wearing Thrifts + Threads top with Lanvin sunglasses and Camilla boots at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis

Instagram
Tinx

Wearing Aritzia slip dress with Teressa Foglia cowboy hat and Mother Denim faux suede jacket at Coachella

Shutterstock for BDG
Ava Phillippe

Wearing Love Shack Fancy dress with Rodarte belt and Steve Madden boots at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis

Katie Jones/Shutterstock
Patrick Schwarzenegger

Wearing Lucky Jeans denim at Rolling Stone Live presented by Meta

Instagram
Storm Reid

Wearing Etro cardigan and matching trousers at Coachella

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Lil Huddy

Wearing Celine jacket at Tao Desert Nights presented by Gala Music

BFA
Kim Kardashian

Wearing Rick Owens with Coperni bag at REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival

Tao Group Hospitality
Nicole Scherzinger

Wearing Jacquemus at Tao Desert Nights Presented by Gala Music

Instagram
Nia Sioux

Wearing Naomi Zinns at Coachella 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella
Tinashe

Wearing Marshall Columbia while performing at Coachella

Instagram
Sara Sampaio

Wearing NBD bustier top at REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival

Instagram
Scheana Marie

Wearing White Fox at Coachella 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Megan Thee Stallion

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana while performing at Coachella

Presley Ann/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Dylan Barbour & Hannah Godwin

Dylan wearing Amin Standard shirt with Stone Island pants; Hannah wearing Maison Margiela at REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival

Shutterstock for BDG
Nicole Scherzinger

Wearing Thrifts + Threads top with Lanvin sunglasses and Camilla boots at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis

Instagram
Chanel West Coast & Dom Fenison

Wearing matching Boohoo at Coachella

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

Wearing hot pink at Coachella

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio
Gleb Savchenko & Elena Belle

Wearing light up sneakers at Levi's and Tequila Don Julio's Neon Carnival

Instagram
Ariana Madix

Wearing NMB denim with Peta + Jain backpack and Chinese Laundry shoes at Coachella

Instagram
Kyle Abrams

Wearing Zara at Coachella 

NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ashley Greene

Wearing Lucky Jeans denim at Rolling Stone Live presented by Meta

