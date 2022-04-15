Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Share Steamy Kiss While Out in West Hollywood

We Can't Stop staring at these photos of Miley Cyrus' sidewalk smoochfest with her boyfriend.
The singer and Maxx Morando were spotted kissing and embracing in West Hollywood on April 14, as seen in photos exclusively obtained by E! News.
The couple looked cute and casual for their affectionate outing. Miley sported a black halter dress paired with sunglasses and sandals, while Max rocked white jeans and a striped collared shirt.
This sidewalk make out sesh is hardly the first time Maxx and Miley have showed off their romance. Back in February, the duo took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. At the time, a source exclusively told E! News the pair were not shy to show off their relationship while on vacation.
"Miley and Maxx had a great time together and walked around the resort holding hands and kissing," the source shared. "They cuddled up to one another wherever they went."
Miley, 29, and Maxx, 23, first sparked romance rumors back in November after they were spotted getting cozy together at Gucci's Love Parade runway show.
E! News confirmed their relationship in January, when an insider explained that the pair share mutual friends and similar interests.
"They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," the second source said.
The second source added that Maxx was actually present for Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC, which she hosted with her friend Pete Davidson.
"He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year's Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them," the same insider said. "They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night."
It seems Maxx and Miley not only have a passionate affinity for music, but for each other.
See all the photos of their latest PDA below.