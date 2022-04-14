Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's Just as Obsessed With Kravis as the Rest of Us

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has made a big bang with Kaley Cuoco.
Chatting with E! News' Justin Sylvester on the April 14 episode of Daily Pop, the actress revealed that she spends her downtime the same way we do: stalking Kravis on social media.
"I mean, who isn't? Let me tell you, it's kind of all that's on my Instagram," she said. "That's all I see these days."
One thing she doesn't understand about the Kravis relationship is the extent of their P.D.A., asking Sylvester, "Do people make out that much? I didn't know that that was a thing."
The Daily Pop host responded, telling The Big Bang Theory alum that he could see her doing the same thing if she was dating a famous rock star.
"I'm all for it. I'm just always like, ‘Wow,' like, ‘We're still making out,'" she joked. "I mean, they're hot and they're very happy and it's all very, very cute and just pure happiness."
Unlike Kravis—who were friends long before they announced their romance in early 2021—Cuoco prefers to start new relationships on a clean slate.
"I don't want to know anything," she revealed. "We all know too much. I don't need any more information. I'd like to be a little blind once in a while."
Going in blind is something she incorporates into her acting, as well, revealing that she and her The Flight Attendant co-star Rosie Perez "couldn't be more different" when it comes to preparing for a role.
"[Perez] likes to know everything. She wants back story, she wants all the scripts, she wants to know where this character has been," said Cuoco. "I'm like, ‘I want nothing to do with that. I want to get in there, react to what's going on and go eat a sandwich.'"
Serving double duty on the HBO Max series as both a producer and star, Cuoco says her off-camera role comes with its perks, especially when choosing her character, Cassie's, love interests.
"It's very difficult picking out all these men that I have to make out with and be all over and see them without their shirts on," she joked. "It's absolutely exhausting work."
Even while talking about her show's upcoming second season, Cuoco and Sylvester's conversation came "full circle" on the topic of people making out.
The Flight Attendant season two premiers on HBO Max April 21.