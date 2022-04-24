Billie Eilish Falls Onstage and Laughs It Off During Second Coachella Show

Billie Eilish was head over heels at Coachella…literally!
The 20-year-old phenom took a tumble while onstage during her headlining performance at the popular California music festival's second weekend on April 23. As the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit "Getting Older," she slipped and landed directly onto her face.
"I just ate s—t," Billie yelled, as seen in a Twitter video. "Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here."
Thankfully, the "bad guy" singer wasn't hurt outside of a slightly bruised ego, sharing, "I tripped on the f—king fire thing."
After finishing the song, Billie explained what happened. "It was pitch black," she said, as seen in a video shared by TMZ. "You see that square? This f—king thing? I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face."
In response, members of the crowd then chanted, "F—k the square," prompting Billie to repeat the phrase and laugh.
However, there was one secret that Billie didn't let slip ahead of her performance: her special guest. After performing an acoustic rendition of her single "Your Power" with brother Finneas O'Connell, Billie took an interest in the now-vacant seat next to her.
"Oh, look! An empty seat. Who's that for?" Billie cheekily asked the audience, per Variety. As it turns out, it was reserved for none other than pop-punk icon and Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams, who joined Billie onstage and pulled her into a hug.
"This is my first Coachella, whoa," Williams said as they got seated. "Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!"
Together, the pair of friends performed a duet of Paramore's hit "Misery Business"—a song which the band no longer performs—that completely blew Billie's mind.
"Oh my f—king god," Billie shouted as Hayley exited the stage. "Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I'm dead serious."
Turns out, it could get even cooler, as Hayley joined Billie once again later in the show to perform "Happier Than Ever" alongside her.
Billie and Hayley's performance comes one week after the "ocean eyes" singer was joined onstage by Gorillaz's mastermind Damon Albarn and Posdnuos of De La Soul during the first weekend of the festival. The group performed a high-energy cover of Gorillaz's hit "Feel Good Inc."