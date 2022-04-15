Backstreet Boys Tease Larger Than Life Dancing, Fashion and Surprises on DNA World Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
What happens in Vegas, doesn't always have to stay in Vegas—especially for the Backstreet Boys.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the band earned the title of fastest-selling residency in Sin City thanks to their Larger Than Life show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Now, they're headed out onto the road for the DNA World Tour.
But first, they have to kick things off in the city that means so much to them. On April 15 and 16, the group will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace before traveling the country all summer long.
"When we did the residency, it became a home," Nick Carter exclusively told E! News. "It was a lot of fun, but it became more than just a show for me. It became life…I've raised my three kids here and it's just been a really awesome experience."
Still, the band is excited to share the tour with fans, says AJ McLean. "For two hours, you get to see 32 songs and just have the time of your life and hopefully come back and do it multiple times," he said. "We're super proud of the show. We're proud of this album and we're really just anxious to get back on tour, get back on the bus and get back on the road."
In true BSB fashion, both Nick and AJ promised a show filled with plenty of "high fashion" moments. Each member will show off their personality through eye-catching looks.
"Yes, you do see me in a Fedora as usual," AJ joked. "I've recently been obsessed with beanies so you see me in a few beanies. You see me in a lot more oversized. I'm bringing the baggy jeans back. Nick is high-end athletic meets fashion couture."
For those who want to get up and move, you've come to the right tour. According to AJ, the entire group—including Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson—dances for 90 percent of the show.
"We are all over 40. We're still dancing like we're 20," he joked. "That's the thing about Backstreet Boys. In comparison to other ‘boy bands' is we come from a different generation, which is performers. We are performers. We're not just standing up there sitting on stools. We are showmen and we are taking people down memory lane with all of our massive hits."
For more secrets behind the DNA World Tour, keep reading. And find out when the Backstreet Boys are coming to your town here.
