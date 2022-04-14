Ziwe Puts Chet Hanks on Blast in Dramatic Season 2 Teaser

Watch : Chet Hanks Reveals the TRUTH About Life as Tom Hanks' Son

In the words of Demi Lovato, Chet Hanks is saying "Sorry Not Sorry."

A hilarious trailer for season two of Ziwe reveals that the host Ziwerekoru "Ziwe" Fumudoh gave Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, 31, the chance to apologize for some of his past controversial actions. (Chet previously made headlines for speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and saying that it was tough growing up "privileged.")

The television host, 30, asked Chet, "Are there any marginalized communities you want to apologize to?"

His answer? "Nah."

Ziwe definitely didn't let Chet off that easy though. "What accent will you be conducting this interview in?" she questioned, a reference to Chet's past videos in which he spoke with a Jamaican Patois accent.

To this, he replied, "Bof," using Jamaican slang and confirming that he hasn't paid much attention to those who have attempted to educate him on why this is inappropriate.