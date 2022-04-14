Hervé Léger and Forever 21 Team Up for '90s-Inspired Capsule Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Forever 21 and Hervé Léger have joined forces for the most iconic collaboration that the fashion world has seen in a hot minute.

Drawing inspiration from the nostalgia of '90s runway shows, the limited-time collection features attention-grabbing silhouettes that will help you feel confident during wedding and prom season. In addition to offering extended sizing, the iconic brands have made the collection even more accessible with prices ranging from $40 to $130. Whether you've always dreamed of owning a Hervé Léger dress or have an absurd amount of weddings to attend in the coming months, you don't want to miss out on this collaboration that is sure to sell out.

Luckily, you don't have to wait long. The collection launches today at 7 a.m. PST on Forever21.com, so set your alarms and get your credit cards ready. For an exclusive sneak peek at this season's hottest collab, scroll below!