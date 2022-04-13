Exclusive

The Ultimatum's Jake and Rae Reveal Where Their Relationship Stands After That Shocking Finale

Jake Cunningham and Rae Williams opened up to E! News about why they decided not to go on that couple’s trip after ending The Ultimatum together. But is there hope in the future?

Watch: Netflix's The Ultimatum: Is There Hope for Rae & Jake?

If shipping these two is wrong, we don't want to be right!

Though they each entered The Ultimatum in committed relationships with other people, we could not help but root for Jake Cunningham and Rae Williams after the pair immediately hit it off on their first date. And throughout the new Netflix reality hit's nine episode-run, it was clear that they had a real connection.

And—spoiler alert!—in the April 13 finale, Jake broke up with girlfriend April Marie to pursue a real relationship with Rae, who ended things with Zay Wilson in the penultimate episode. Rather than an engagement ring, Jake presented Rae with two plane tickets to any location of her choosing—the giddy twosome seemingly ready to take off on a new adventure off-camera.

Yes, our favorite couple was really riding off into the sunset together, so imagine our surprise when Rae told E! News that they never ultimately went on vacation.

"I kind of felt like so much had gone on," Rae explained. "With Jake and April ending things and Zay and me ending things, I didn't feel comfortable just, like, hopping on a plane and going off to have fun. I really needed to take time to heal."

16 Shocking Secrets About The Ultimatum Revealed

While she revealed in the reunion that she had moved to Houston and was dating a woman, Rae is "currently single," telling E! News, "After the whole process, I need to heal and take some time to myself, to just kind of get through everything."

As for Jak, he is also unattached at the moment.

"I am currently just trying to do my own thing for a little bit," Jake told E! News. "I mean, if something happens, it happens. I'm not searching for anybody, but if someone comes along my way, it being Rae or anybody else, I might venture into it. But right now, I am just trying to focus on my own life."

Netflix

So are we a little disappointed? Duh. But do we still have hope for Jake and Rae in the future? Yes.

"Jake and I are cool. We are both still healing from everything," Rae said, before adding with a laugh, "So ladies, Jakes DMs are closed, don't DM him! Don't DM Jake!"

Though they are currently living in different cities some 160 miles apart, the pair are still in daily contact, with Jake saying, "She's a sweetheart, love her to death. We talk all the time and we hang out every once in a while, but we're on good terms. Something could maybe happen down the road."

But were those plane tickets refundable? 

"I do have those two tickets, I do," Jake revealed. "We do have the option to do it. I don't know, we're still trying to figure things out. We'll probably talk more about it down the road. But, yes, I still have them."

Hey, we will take what we can get, no ultimatum necessary. To hear more from Jake and Rae about their relationship, including when they both realized they had feelings for one another, watch our interview with them above.

Looking for more insight on The Ultimatum? Find out the rest of the cast's relationship status now:

Netflix
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger: Married

Last time we saw Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, the pair said, "I do." Now, in a recent E! News interview, Madlyn revealed that she is pregnant. 

"We are having a baby in a month," she said. "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."

Netflix
Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr: Engaged

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are as happy as can be! 

"We're full steam ahead with wedding planning," Hunter told E! News. "We're getting married this summer. We've been dying to share everything with everybody, so we're very excited to finally be able to let the cat out of the bag and celebrate properly."

Netflix
Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin: Together

Even though Shanique Imari revealed that the pair broke up for six months after Randall Griffin's proposal, these two love birds are still going strong. 

"We are still together," Shanique told E! News. "I'm just working in a different location so [we're] not in the same city together, but we're definitely still working on our relationship and working toward that."

She also added that there's "no date in the books yet" for the wedding.

Netflix
Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds: Engaged

Even though some cast members viewed Nate Ruggles' proposal to Lauren Pounds as fake (yikes), during the reunion, the pair revealed that they are still engaged.

 

Netflix
April Marie: In a Relationship

April Marie's time on the show may not have ended the way she wanted, but that doesn't mean she didn't get a happily ever after! 

The 23-year-old revealed to E! News that she is in a new relationship. 

"I am still in Austin, Texas. I decided to give [it] a try, and in the middle of that, Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April said. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

 

Netflix
Jake Cunningham: Single

Although Jake Cunningham broke up with April to be with Rae Williams, during the reunion, the 26-year-old revealed that he is single.

Also, Jake and Rae never used the plane tickets he bought her, and tbh, we're kind of sad about it.

 

Netflix
Rae Williams: It's Complicated

Rae briefly "tried to fix things" with Zay Wilson, but it did not work out. 

But don't fret! Rae is moving on. Rae revealed during the reunion that she had a "casual" relationship with a woman. 

"I'm kinda figuring out myself and my sexuality," Rae explained.

Netflix
Zay Wilson: Single

A 4-1-1 to all the ladies: Zay is on the market! 

During the reunion, the 25-year-old from Austin, Texas, noted that he is now single and has not tried to date anyone since the show. 

"I've been trying to figure out what I actually want," Zay explained. "Just taking my time and taking it slow."

The Ultimatum season one is streaming on Netflix. 

