Jon Stewart, Jason Alexander and More Stars Mourn Death of Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The stars of Hollywood are remembering the laughs shared by Gilbert Gottfried.

The legendary comedian and voice actor died at the age of 67, his family announced on April 12.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the announcement posted to twitter read. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gilbert passed away from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II on April 12, his publicist Glenn Schwartz told People. Myotonic dystrophy type II is a rare genetic disease described as prolonged muscle tensing or stiffness, according to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

Gilbert's latest projects include the children's TV show Cyberchase and the Smiling Friends.