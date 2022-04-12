Jon Stewart, Jason Alexander and More Stars Mourn Death of Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried

The stars of Hollywood are remembering the laughs shared by Gilbert Gottfried.
The legendary comedian and voice actor died at the age of 67, his family announced on April 12.
"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the announcement posted to twitter read. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."
Gilbert passed away from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II on April 12, his publicist Glenn Schwartz told People. Myotonic dystrophy type II is a rare genetic disease described as prolonged muscle tensing or stiffness, according to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.
Gilbert's latest projects include the children's TV show Cyberchase and the Smiling Friends.
Since his death was announced, fans and celebrities alike have shared their love for the comedian. Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander shared his sympathies on Twitter, writing, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried."
Comedian Jon Stewart added that Gilbert was "one of the great thrills of my early stand up life" after opening for him at Carolines and Catch A Rising Star comedy clubs. He continued, "He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn."
Read what more Hollywood celebrities said about the laughs Gilbert shared during his lifetime.
Seth MacFarlane: "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed."
Mark Hamill: "He was a unique voice in comedy on so many levels. Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious & irreplaceable! Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir."
Viola Davis: "Oh!! What a unique and awesome comedian, actor you were! Always captured my attention. Rest well!"
Meghan McCain: "I really love Gilbert Gottfried's comedy and documentary on his life and - I really wish God would stop taking all the people who make us laugh and happy. Way too young, way too soon. Love and light to his family and loved ones."
Marlee Matlin: "I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they're like twins). Sending love to Dana & his children."
Dave Itzkoff: "Years ago, Gilbert Gottfried let me visit him at home in NYC. In person he was an unexpectedly gentle guy who loved old showbiz and movie monsters - almost too shy to sit at a table and listen to his wife tell me the story of how they first met."
Bill Burr: "Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: 'Jackie do you remember where you were…' in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks."
Richard Lewis: "Gilbert, I don't want to believe this. I loved him. I'm heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain't so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away. You can't be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain't so."