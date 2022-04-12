Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Is Ready to See This Sibling Take the Lead

Watch : Get Bridgerton Season 2 Fashions for Less!

Jonathan Bailey is readying the popcorn and soda in anticipation of what is likely to be Eloise's drama-filled season of Bridgerton.

As the actor behind Anthony Bridgerton, Jonathan understands that a cold exterior is often hiding an internal struggle, making Claudia Jessie's character, Eloise, an interesting one to unpack. "I can't wait to walk Eloise down the aisle for so many reasons," he exclusively told E! News. "Partly because, if there's ever going to be another character that has a bigger arc as Anthony, in terms of having to overcome psychological warfare, it's going to be Eloise."

Like Anthony, Jonathan thinks Eloise is going to have to "overcome" her innermost fears if she wants to marry—the keyword being "want."

Bridgerton viewers know that Eloise is keenly opposed to marriage or any traditional relationship as she's a steadfast feminist. But the series is all about the Bridgerton siblings' courtships, so Jonathan already expects his on-screen sister to change her mind: "I can't wait—as a fan—to see that evolution."

If new showrunner Jess Brownell, who steps in for Chris Van Dusen after seasons one and two, follows the path set by Julia Quinn in her novels, Eloise will somehow end up with Phillip Crane, who is married to Penelope Featherington's cousin, Marina, in the show. But as Jonathan said, "We'll have to wait and see."