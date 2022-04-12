Shahs' Mercedes "MJ" Javid Defends Mike Shouhed After Arrest: "Innocent Until Proven Guilty"

Watch : "Shahs of Sunset" Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth

Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid is weighing in on her co-star Mike Shouhed's recent arrest.

Records for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department show that Mike was taken into custody on March 27 and booked on a felony charge around 1:05 a.m. the following day. Hours later, he paid his $50,000 bond and was released, with a future court date set for July 25.

A specific charge wasn't listed on Mike's booking sheet, but in a statement to E! News on April 4, Mike's attorney Alex Kessel denied allegations pertaining to domestic violence: "At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail."

MJ shared a similar sentiment on the April 11 episode of Jeff Lewis' Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live. The host was the first to bring up Mike's arrest, prefacing his conversation with MJ by saying, "I strongly believe people are innocent until proven guilty," to which she replied, "Same here."