The Conversations With Friends Trailer Is Proof the Show Is Even Messier Than Normal People

Hulu released the extended trailer for Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends, starring Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke.

We can already tell Conversations With Friends is going to break hearts.

The extended trailer, released April 12, previews the complicated love square that takes shape among Frances (Alison Oliver), Nick (Joe Alwyn), Bobbi (Sasha Lane) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke). 

In the series, based on the book by Sally Rooney, roommates and lovers Frances and Bobbi meet Nick and Melissa, an alluring but flawed married couple. As the four begin spending time together, it becomes increasingly clear that these people are drawn to one another for reasons other than their intellectual interests. 

Frances, who has only ever been with Bobbi, finds herself interested in Nick, admitting to the married man, "I don't want to hurt your marriage."

But it turns out Nick and Melissa aren't exactly a traditional couple. "My marriage has survived several affairs already," he tells Frances. "I've just never been party to them."

First Look at Conversations With Friends

Meanwhile, Bobbi admits that she kissed Melissa, saying, "Obviously, I have a crush on her."

Another scene shows Frances in tears, yelling at Nick, "I'm in love with you and you obviously don't feel the same."

Although Conversations With Friends looks like a cautionary tale about the dangers of extramarital affairs, that isn't necessarily the case. "Conversations is really a coming-of-age story," director Lenny Abrahamson told The Hollywood Reporter. "Centering on Frances, who is trying to figure herself out… it's prepared to challenge the viewer's own sense of what is good or right in various situations." 

Enda Bowe/Hulu

But Abrahamson is also the first to admit this isn't like Normal People. As he put it, "The moods of the two shows definitely overlap in places, but Conversations is a little bit messier than Normal People."

The trailer also features a new song from Phoebe Bridgers, who just so happens to be dating Paul Mescal, who starred in Normal People. Hear "Sidelines" in the trailer above!

All 12 episodes premiere May 15 on Hulu.

