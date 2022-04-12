Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Glimpse Inside Her Family’s Tropical Spring Break

Jessica Simpson is showing fans a glimpse at her and husband Eric Johnson’s little angels—Maxwell, Ace and Birdie—on their tropical trip. See the cute family photos from their getaway.

By Kisha Forde Apr 12, 2022 1:22 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesJessica SimpsonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times

Jessica Simpson is giving fans a peek at the heart of innocence.
 
On April 11, the Sweet Kisses singer—who is mom to daughter Maxwell, 9, son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson—shared a few family photos from their fun-in-the-sun getaway to Instagram. Alongside a few pics of the family of five, which include them enjoying time on the beach, in the pool and in the midst of a little fishing, she captioned her post, "Johnson Family Spring Break 2022."
 
Jessica's latest round of family flicks comes just a few days after she shared a bikini selfie in celebration of a moment that she said she never thought "could or would happen."
 
"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!," the singer, who has open about her health journey, captioned an April 7 photo of herself rocking a two-piece swimsuit from her collection. "Hard work Determination Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

photos
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie's 3rd Birthday Party

But her recent "spring breakin'" photos aren't the only ones to behold.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck & J. Lo's Engagement

2

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

3

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

For more family photos from the Johnsons, keep scrolling:
 

Instagram
Spring Break 2022!

The family of five enjoyed a fun-in-the-sun getaway—and shared the pics to prove it!—in April 2022.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter 2021

Jessica posted this selfie of herself with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Birthday, Birdie

The family celebrates Birdie Mae's second birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Birdie is 2!

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson appear with Birdie Mae at her second birthday party.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Fans can certainly see a resemblance between these two.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

These ladies had a blast during the family's trip to Hawaii in 2019.

Johnson's Kiddos

"Besties for life," Jessica Simpson captioned this sweet snap of her oldest kids, Maxwell and Ace.

Sibling Screams

Summer calls for screaming with your baby sister, duh!

Birthday Bunch

On her seventh birthday, Maxwell ate cake for breakfast and the whole family joined in.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter

The singer appears with husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, son Ace Knute, and daughter Birdie Mae on Easter Sunday.

School Sibs

Private school uniforms never looked so cute!

Birdie's Nest

Jessica celebrated her future-daughter Birdie's baby shower in style with all the ladies in her life in January 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Merry Christmas

"Church ready  #THEJOHNSONS," the singer wrote on her Instagram. 

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Parrotdise

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer knows how to throw a good birthday party. On June 30, she posted a family pic from Ace's fifth birthday to Instagram writing, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Minnie Mouse Moms

I May 2018, the Simpson ladies took their daughters to Disneyland and it was filled with "Minnie" memories.

Let it Go!

While in New York, the family of four went to see Frozen on Broadway and they were all smiles.

The Greatest Showgirl

For Maxwell's sixth birthday the family had a Greatest Showman themed bash and it looked amazing.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The floral four smile for an Easter family portrait in color-coordinated pink suits and dresses. The singer and her little girl look absolutely adorable in their matching prints!

Instagram
Lucky Duo

Jess's two cuties look festive in green and gold as they smile for an adorable St. Patrick's Day pic.

Country Halloween

No family does Halloween better than the Simpson-Johnson fam.

Instagram
Totally Tropical

The tropical crew huddle together in a photo from Ace's Moana-themed fourth birthday party, complete with two actors playing Moana and Maui from the popular film in July 2017.

Maxwell's Mermaids

Mermaid magic was the theme of Maxwell's fifth birthday...can you tell?

Instagram
Fabulous Photoshoot

The fashion mogul goes behind-the-scenes to sneak a snap of her kids looking picture-perfect for their school photos. 

Halloween Crew

Sandy and Danny had a lot to handle with their parrot and octopus kids on Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Excited Explorers

Jess blows a kiss to the camera as her little explorers pose with their mouths wide open during a family getaway. We can't get enough of these travel buddies!

Instagram
Adorable Aviators

The two mini-Simpsons cheese at the foot of an airplane with their Toy Story Woody doll. Mama Simpson posted a pic of the duo to Instagram writing, "Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The sibling lookalikes show off their pearly smiles as they hold each other in a tight hug. Jess shared the sibling love on Instagram, writing, "Brown-eyed man and blue-eyed lady #aceknute #maxidrew #siblinglove."

Dino-Dudes

Could this dinosaur party be any cooler?

Kisses

"'Be cool and kiss the camera mom' - Maxwell Drew," Jessica wrote on this adorable picture from January 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Say Cheese!

Smile! The triple threat come home for the holidays again in support of the Jessica Simpson Collection and the launch of Jessica Simpson Home in Dallas, Texas.

photos
View More Photos From Jessica Simpson's Family Album
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck & J. Lo's Engagement

2

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

3

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

4

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share First Pics From Their Wedding

5
Breaking

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Sam Asghari