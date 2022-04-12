CMT Music Awards 2022: Red Carpet Evacuated Amid Lightning Storm

The red carpet at the 2022 CMT Music Awards was briefly paused amid a lightning storm in Nashville, Tenn. See the celebs who braved the rain to attend one of country music's biggest nights.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 12, 2022 12:13 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesCMT Awards
Watch: 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

The energy wasn't the only thing that was electric at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

The red carpet at the April 11 ceremony was temporarily paused due to a storm beating down on the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee, where the event was held. Celebrity arrivals were just getting underway when guests and crew were asked to briefly evacuate from the carpet due to lightning. 

The awards' official livestream was halted, as well as feed of the carpet from local news outlet The Tennessean.

"The red carpet is being delayed for lightning in Nashville," The Tennessean reported in the chat of its YouTube stream, explaining that "we are just waiting for everyone to get back in place!"

When things were back up and running, stars like Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, LeAnn Rimes and Jessie James Decker made their way down the red carpet.

The weather delay was not the first hiccup the CMT Music Awards experienced this year. Just hours before event, Kelsea Ballerini announced that she cannot attend the ceremony in person and will instead perform her hosting duties, which she'll share with Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, virtually after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

photos
All the Celebrity Couples at the CMT Music Awards 2022

"The good news is that I'm feeling a lot better and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform," she shared on Instagram. "It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best."

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

As the saying goes: The show must go on! Keep scrolling to see at the stars who braved the rainy weather to attend the CMT Music Awards.

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

2
Breaking

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Sam Asghari

3

Katie Maloney Shares New Details About Her Split From Tom Schwartz

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Miranda Lambert

    

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Caroline Jones

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Walker Hayes

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Camille Parker

    

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Dustin Lynch

   

Ed Rode/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lily Aldridge

In Khaite   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brittney Spencer

   

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Gabby Barrett

    

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Hannah Dasher

   

Jason Kempin / 2022 CMT Music Awards/Getty Images for CMT

Kelsea Ballerini

In Michael Kors     

Mike Coppola/Getty

Bobby Berk

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Taylor Lautner

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

In Dolce & Gabbana

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Kane Brown

   

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Monica

In Rick Owens

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Wynonna & Ashley Judd

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Tan France

In Germanier

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Nelly

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miko Marks

  

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Antoni Porowski

In Valentino

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Madeline Edwards

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Karamo

   

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Jimmie Allen

   

Mike Coppola/Getty

Valerie Ponzio

   

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Breland

   

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Carly Pearce

      

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Mickey Guyton

       

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Maren Morris

In Rasario

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes

     

Jason Davis/FilmMagic

Jessie James Decker

   

photos
View More Photos From CMT Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

2
Breaking

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Sam Asghari

3

Katie Maloney Shares New Details About Her Split From Tom Schwartz

4

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share First Pics From Their Wedding

5
Exclusive

Tyler Cameron Reveals Where He Stands With Kristin Cavallari