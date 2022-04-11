How Kelsea Ballerini Plans to Still Host the CMT Music Awards After Testing Positive for COVID

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Gushes Over TikTok With Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini won't be attending the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium—but she'll still be hosting!

Just hours before the big event, the singer announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days prior and wouldn't be able to attend the event.

"I'm devastated," Ballerini told her 2.7 million followers in a video posted to Instagram on April 11. "I'm gutted."

Still, the show must go on, and the "Peter Pan" artist informed her fans that she'll now be hosting the CMT Music Awards remotely from her home.

"The good news is that I'm feeling a lot better and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform," she continued. "It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best."

Ballerini also confirmed that her husband Morgan Evans is OK and quarantined.