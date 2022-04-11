Tish Cyrus Steps Out for the First Time Since Filing for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus can't stop and won't stop living her life.
On April 11, news broke that Miley Cyrus' mom had filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 year of marriage. While the decision may come as a shock to some fans, Tish didn't let the chatter stop her from going about her day.
In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, Tish started her morning by getting beverages at a Los Angeles Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.
The 54-year-old blonde looked casual in sweatpants, slides and a gray sweatshirt. She also covered up in a face mask and sunglasses as she exited the store. It appeared that she wasn't wearing her wedding band for the morning coffee run.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee on April 6. In the filing, she cited "irreconcilable differences" and noted that she and Billy Ray haven't lived together since February 2020.
While neither party has publicly commented on the news, both have been open about the highs and lows of their relationship. The couple first filed for divorce in 2010 before reconciling the following year.
In 2013, news broke that the couple had once again filed for divorce. They announced the next month that they had reconciled.
"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy—something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and its brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways," Billy Ray said via a statement from his rep in July 2013. "Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We've had rough times but we both realized we didn't want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work."
In addition to Miley, 29, the couple is parents to Braison, 27, and Noah, 22. Tish also has two kids, Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, from her previous marriage, to Baxter Neal Helson.
