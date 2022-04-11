RHOBH's Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais Trade Online Blows as Feud Wages On

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

Erika Jayne is trashing one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates like never before.

The "Pretty Mess" singer literally trashed a copy of Garcelle Beauvais' new memoir, Love Me as I Am, and documented it in an Instagram Story on April 10. Captioned "@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you'll see this," Erika's video showed the book in her garbage can, which she then put the lid on and walked away.

The not-so-subtle dig came after Garcelle threw some shade herself, posting a snippet from the RHOBH season 12 trailer. "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad," Garcelle says in the teaser clip, "you can do that on your own."

To tie in the book, Garcelle then wrote, "You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday."