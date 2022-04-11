CMT Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are finally here, and the red carpet did not disappoint! See some of the stars who showed off their best looks, including Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and more.

One of country music's biggest nights has started off with a bang!
 
To celebrate the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, an unbelievable list of celebs, performers and nominees showed up and showed out for the ceremony held in Nashville, Tenn. Everything from gorgeous gowns to subtly sexy ensembles graced the red carpet—and we have the photos to prove it.
 
The red carpet may have been as spectacular as ever, but this year's telecast, hosted by Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and country singer Kelsea Ballerini, will look just a little different this year. Hours before the ceremony, Kelsea announced she would be co-hosting from home after testing positive for COVID.
 
But not to worry, Anthony won't be alone on stage in person. In a statement, CMT confirmed that Kane Brown, who is up for four nominations and hosted the ceremony in both 2020 and 2021, "graciously stepped in" to assist.

And although Kane is leading the night with the most nominations; Kelsea, Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Cody Johnson are right behind him, tying with three nominations each.

Before country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show officially begins, check out all the stars that stunned on the red carpet.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Antoni Porowski

    

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Madeline Edwards

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Karamo

   

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Jimmie Allen

   

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Breland

   

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Carly Pearce

      

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Mickey Guyton

       

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Maren Morris

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes

     

Jason Davis/FilmMagic

Jessie James Decker

   

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Maddie Font

   

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Tenille Arts

    

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Priscilla Block

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Little Big Town

    

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Mackenzie Porter

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anthony Mackie

    

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Lainey Wilson

    

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Dylan Scott

   

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Gina Kirschenheiter

     

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Joel McHale

   

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Rissi Palmer

  

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Chapel Hart

   

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Restless Road

   

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Caitlyn Smith

    

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Abbey Cone

     

Mike Coppola/Getty
Ashley ShahAhmadi

   

Mike Coppola/Getty
Callista Clark

    

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT
Harper Grae
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Reyna Roberts

    

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Twinnie

  

