The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Set to Replace Kanye West as Headliners for Coachella 2022

Watch : Kanye West DROPS OUT of Coachella 2022 Lineup

Can two superstar acts make up for one Kanye West at Coachella 2022?

Yes, if you believe there's no better way to end a weekend than with The Weeknd.

On April 6, event organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. announced that the "Blinding Lights" rapper and Swedish House Mafia would be replacing Kanye as headliners. An Instagram post announcing the new lineup was captioned: "The Party & The After Party." Coachella is scheduled to take place the weekend of April 15 and April 22.



Swedish House Mafia's return to the desert could serve as an unofficial kickoff to their new album, Paradise Again, which will be released on April 15. Their performance could also give fans a preview into their world tour kicking off this summer.



As for The Weeknd, he recently released "Moth to a Flame" with Swedish House Mafia, making this pairing a perfect match. They also share the same management team.



The new lineup reveal comes two days after Kanye dropped out of his performance at the music festival for undisclosed reasons. Before the news was confirmed, a Change.org petition called for the Yeezy fashion mogul's removal from the lineup in light of his public behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.