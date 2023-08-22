These Low-Effort Beauty Products on Amazon Will Save You a Lot of Time in the Morning

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
Ever feel like you barely have enough time in the morning to do everything you need to get done before you run out the door? You're definitely not alone. Sometimes, we barely have enough time for breakfast ourselves. If you find yourself constantly in a rush, one thing you can do to make your life so much easier is to invest in beauty products that save time and take minimal effort. Fortunately, Amazon has a ton of these kinds of products for really affordable prices. In fact, many of these products are under $50 and are rated highly by reviewers.
For instance, multi-purpose beauty products are really great to use when you're in a rush. Ilia's Multi-Stick for lips and cheeks or Peripera's Ink the Velvet Lip Tints can be used as both lip colors and blushes. They both don't require a ton of effort so you can save yourself a lot of time in the morning.
Another product that's a real time-saver is the best-selling Revlon One-Step Volumizer that will dry your hair and style it in record time. It works so good, it has over 220,000 five-star Amazon reviews, and that's not something you see all the time.
We've rounded up some affordable beauty products on Amazon that will save you time each morning because there's no reason why you can't look good even when you're in a rush. Check out our picks below.
Ilia Multi-Stick for Lips and Cheeks
Clean beauty brand, Ilia's creamy multi-sticks will give your cheeks just the right amount of color to achieve a nice natural-looking flush in just one or two swipes. You can also use these on your lips for a nice matte look. It's also a nice size to put in your purse just in case you need a midday touch up.
Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush
This is another product pretty much made for anyone who's in a rush. It's super easy to use—just tap three small dots along the cheekbones and blend. It comes in six shades and it's really affordable at just $6. Numerous Amazon reviewers swear by this cream blush and say it's easy to blend and natural looking.
Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Sticks
These long-wearing makeup sticks from Wet n Wild come in blushes, highlighters, concealers and contours. You can easily create a nice natural look with minimal effort. It also has a ton of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who say these are some of the best makeup sticks out there. Most of these are less than $5, so they're definitely worth a try.
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
These multi-use lip tints from Peripera are so popular with Amazon shoppers, they always make their best-sellers list and sell out all the time. They're highly pigmented, go on smooth, and were made to last the entire day. They're easy to apply, and can use these on your lips or cheeks.
Kaja Cheeky Stamp
These adorable and practical cheek stamps from Kaja make putting on blush super easy. All you have to do is stamp it on, blend it in with your fingertips and you're done. Love!
Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara
Good mascara can help you look instantly put together with very minimal effort. This $8 mascara from Maybelline is a best-seller with over 56,000 five-star reviews and many say these do just as good as high end mascaras. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "Being a makeup artist, I've tried a ton of mascaras both for myself and on clients and Maybelline always wins. I have long, straight eyelashes and this is the only mascara that will hold them up and stay curled all day."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow
Give your eyes a nice lovely pop of color in minutes with Haus Laboratories' Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadows. These are available in a variety of colors from more subtle neutrals to bolder options like emerald green.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Eye-Dentify Gel Kohl Eyeliner
These highly pigmented and creamy gel kohl eyeliners just glide right on. You even have some time to blend it out in order to create the look you want.
It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40
If you love It Cosmetics' original CC+ cream, you may want to consider trying their new CC+ Nude Glow foundation, which is lighter and offers medium coverage. Like the original, it's a multipurpose product that acts as makeup and skincare. It was made to improve brightness, uneven skin tone and texture, while keeping the skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. Plus, you can easily put this on in the morning for a "your skin but better" look.
E.L.F. Poreless Putty Primer
This $8 primer from E.L.F. has over 16,500 five-star reviews, and was made to make your life easier by creating a smooth layer for your foundation. Some reviewers even say they just use this along with some blush and/or bronzer and they're good to go.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This beloved concealer from Maybelline was made for lazy days when you want to cover up dark under eyes and some blemishes but don't want to put too much effort into it. This features a sponge applicator which makes applying it super quick and easy. Plus, it was formulated to last up to 12 hours.
BestLand Hair Finishing Stick
This best-seller with over 13,000 five-star reviews is perfect for mornings when you're in a rush and you don't have a ton of time to spend doing your hair. Just put your hair up and use this to smooth it down for a nice polished look.
HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron
This top-rated flat iron with over 55,000 five-star reviews is a holy grail for a number of Amazon shoppers. It heats up fast, takes less time to straighten hair and leaves even thick coarse hair silky smooth.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
Want to get sexy beauty waves with minimal effort? Add this three barrel curling wand to your Amazon cart. Because the barrels are large, it can cover a wide area so your hair can be done in no time.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original
Of course you can't talk about low-effort beauty products without mentioning Revlon's super popular One-Step Volumizer. This $35 styling tool with over 220,000 five-star reviews can get your hair looking like you just got out of salon in about 15 minutes. Just take a peak at the hundreds of thousands of positive reviews and you'll see this is well-worth it.
Looking for more great products to shop? Check out 11 Under $50 Products That Will Protect Your Hair & Scalp From the Sun.
—Originally published April 9, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. PT