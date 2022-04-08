11 Under $50 Products That Will Protect Your Hair & Scalp From the Sun

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.

Now that the sun is out and the weather keeps getting warmer and warmer each day, many of us will be hitting the beach, attending picnics and spending a lot more time outdoors. Chances are, applying sunscreen on your face and body is already a big part of your daily routine. But what about your hair and scalp? Although it is a commonly overlooked area, it's just as important (or even more!) to protect your head from the harmful rays of the run.

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Neda Mehr, forgetting to protect your hair and scalp can be a problem since those areas are directly exposed to the sun. When you don't protect your hair and scalp, there is the risk of developing skin caner.

"A lot of times we see people who get skin cancer in their hair part," Dr. Mehr told E! News. "The hair provides some protection to the skin which is why it's more common in the hair part than in other areas of the scalp. However, the sun can actually burn the hair as well. The hair has an outer sheath called a cuticle that protects the hair, but UVA and UVB rays from the sun can burn that cuticle down and cause frayed frizzy hair that's easily broken. It's similar to if you use a hairdryer on a very hot setting."