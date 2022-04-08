Find Out Which Two Realtors Are Leaving Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

After seven seasons on the hit Bravo reality series, English duo James Harris and David Parnes announced their departure from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in a joint Instagram post.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is losing its dynamic English duo.

Series stars and Bond Street Partners founders James Harris and David Parnes are officially parting ways with the hit Bravo reality series, breaking the news in a joint Instagram post on April 8.

"After seven amazing seasons spanning over nine years, we feel the time has come to move on and leave the show which in many ways, has defined us," reads the pair's announcement. "It's a move that we have thought long and hard about and we feel that as our business has evolved, we need to keep moving."

The real estate agents joined the series all the way back in season 7, serving as main cast members alongside Tracy Tutor, Josh Altman, Fredrik Eklund and Josh Flagg. Bravo has yet to announce if the series will return for season 14.

Thanking fans for their support over the years, the two teased that their departure from the show is "just the end of chapter one," hinting at more real estate adventures to come.

"Most importantly, we are humbled and beyond grateful to have shared our lives with you all and we can't thank Bravo and NBC as well as the amazing crew and cast who we will value until the last chapter," the pair wrote. "We started this journey together and we will end it together."

After the MDLLA season 13 finale in December 2021, the high-end real estate fun continued on the spin-off series Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh and Josh—starring Altman and Flagg—which wrapped up its first season in January 2022.

So until we see them on the small screen again, Harris and Parnes signed off one last time to their fans: "With love, James and David."

Fans can catch up on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

