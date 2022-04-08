Gwyneth Paltrow’s Shoutout to Son Moses for His 16th Birthday Is The Sweetest Thing You’ll See All Day

Happy sweet 16 to Gwyneth Paltrow's sweet son.
The goop founder posted a birthday tribute to her son Moses Martin who turns 16 on April 8, sharing how "lucky" she feels to be his mom.
"@mosesmartin you are 16 today," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm not sure how I'm writing that number. Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place."
In the photo, Moses is seen looking up at dozens of colorful balloons floating to the ceiling in the family's foyer. As the balloon strings dangle over him, Moses has a big smile on his face.
Gwyneth went on to commend the person her son is today, adding, "With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued. You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama."
Moses is one of Gwyneth's two children with ex-husband Chris Martin. Gwyneth rarely posts photos of Moses and 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin, but when she does, it's always a treat for fans.
"I'm savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man," she continued. "What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy. Happy birthday."
Gwyneth recently shared Moses's wise, empathetic side with E! News' Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop. She talked about her son's reaction to her selling a 24K gold-plated vibrator.
"My son actually said to me the other day—he's like a really sensitive, amazing kid—and he said, 'You know, first I was really embarrassed that you sold vibrators on goop,'" Paltrow exclusively revealed. "'But now I see that it's actually great because you're giving permission to people who think it's embarrassing for it not to be embarrassing."
She added, "It was amazing."