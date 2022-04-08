Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls "Profound" Brokeback Mountain Experience With Heath Ledger

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Friendship With Late Heath Ledger

Jake Gyllenhaal will never quit showing his love for the late Heath Ledger.

In a new video for Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal, 41, reflected on the memories that he and Brokeback Mountain costar Ledger made while on the set of the 2005 Ang Lee film, which saw them portray cowboys who become star-crossed lovers. Just three years later, in 2008, Ledger tragically passed away.

Describing his experience on set as "a really deep and fun one," Gyllenhaal shared, "You know, the relationship, I think between me and Heath while we were making this movie was something that was based on a profound love for a lot of people that we knew and were raised by in our lives and a deep respect for their love and their relationship."

"One of the things I really remember about the process after the movie came out was Heath never wanting to make a joke," he shared. "Even as I think, culturally, there were many jokes being made about the movie or poking fun at and things like that."