Paris Hilton Reveals Baby Plans With Husband Carter Reum

Looks like Paris Hilton has babies (lots of them!) on the brain.
The Paris in Love star talked about making parenting plans with her new husband Carter Reum on the April 6 episode of The Bellas Podcast with Nikki and Brie Bella.
"We've been talking about kids since the beginning, since the first couple months of dating," the reality star revealed. "We'd love to have twins. I think that'd be amazing. We want three or four. I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both, but whatever happens, happens. But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."
Though kids are on her mind, Hilton doesn't plan on putting her DJ-ing, music and business careers completely on pause to become a parent.
"You can be a mom and you can still do everything," she shared. "I'm, obviously, not going to travel like I used to. Before I was with Carter, I was on a plane for over 250 days out of the year for the past two decades, so it's been a lot of traveling."
Saying "no" to more things may have turned Hilton into a "homebody," but she shared that newlywed life has been treating her and Reum nicely so far.
"I love being married," she said. "I just feel like I've finally found my perfect match, and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home, and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."
The Simple Life alum also revealed her new hubby was a bit shy when it came to filming Paris in Love, having never been on camera before.
"I had to really convince him and be like, 'Honey, this is really important to me. I have my new deal with Warner Brothers and they really wanna do this show, and Peacock wants to do a whole docuseries and we have an amazing team,'" she said. "So, it took a lot of convincing, but he said, 'I'll do anything for you.'"
It was all worth it in the end, as the couple can relive some of their greatest memories together on the small screen.
"It's like the ultimate wedding video," she said. "It just looked so beautiful and it's something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life."
Fans can stream Paris in Love now on Peacock and catch episodes Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!.
