Camila Cabello Reveals Where She Stands With Fifth Harmony Members After 2016 Exit

Watch : Camila Cabello Gets Real About Anxiety in New Album

Things will never be the same between Camila Cabello and the other four members of Fifth Harmony.



After releasing her new album Familia on April 8, fans noticed that the "Havana" singer addressed her 2016 split from the group—which included Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui—on the track "Psychofreak."



In the song, Cabello, 25, sings, "I don't blame the girls for how it went down."



During a conversation with Reuters published April 7, Cabello confirmed that the lyrics were in fact about her former group members, telling the publication that the song was "basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry."



The "Señorita" singer added that she and the other four women have had limited interaction since the split, but it's remained positive.



"We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff," she told Reuters. "I'm like, in a really good place with them."