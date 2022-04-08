ASOS Mid-Season Sale: Score Incredible Deals Up to 94% Off Dresses, Jumpsuits, Sandals & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
Itching for some retail therapy this weekend? Why wait for tomorrow when you can shop right now? Asos is having a major mid-season sale where you can take an extra 20% off sale styles using the code SALEYAY at checkout. It's a truly incredible sale with over 60,000 items for you to choose from. With the that extra 20% off, you can score jaw-dropping deals up to 94% off!
Whether you're shopping for dresses, jumpsuits, shoes or even undies, there's sure to be something you love. You can even find items from top brands like Free People, Quay, Topshop, Levi's and more. With festival season, summer and all kinds of other fun things happening real soon, it's the perfect time to give your closet an upgrade. This is one sale you definitely don't want to miss.
As we said, there are tens of thousands of items just waiting for you to check out at Asos right now, it can get pretty overwhelming. We've rounded up some of our favorite deal and styles from Asos' Mid-Season Sale on Sale. Check those out below.
Oasis Floral T-Shirt
Consider this your new favorite t-shirt for spring. The floral design is lovely and the colors are beautiful, plus the turn-up cuffs make it extra stylish. It's originally $36, but it's on sale today for just $3. Yes, $3. When something that cute and perfect for the season is on sale for that low, you just know it's going to sell out fast.
Missguided Tie Back Romper with Puff Sleeves
This pretty floral romper from Missguided is made extra cute with its round neckline, puff sleeves and tie back detail. It's also on sale right now for just $14. Amazing! Such a great buy.
Quay Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay has the trendiest eyewear, and now's your chance to score a pair of stylish sunnies for over 50% off. There are so many other glasses on sale right now as well, we'd definitely take advantage of the extra 20% off while you can.
Free People Ilektra Bralette in White
Throw a nice crisp blazer on over this or wear it on its own—doesn't matter. You'll look amazing either way. If you love the style of this Free People bralette, be sure to add to your cart. Right now it's on sale for just $18.
NaaNaa Cut Out Wide Leg Jumpsuit
We can't resist a cute jumpsuit, especially one in a pretty pink. This wide leg jumpsuit also feature adjustable straps, a cutout panel, and a zip-back closure. It's originally $79, but it's on sale now for $23.
Missguided Super High Waist Shorts with Back Rip in Blue
It's officially shorts season. If you're in the market for some new pairs of denim shorts to wear all spring and summer long, Asos has come really great deals like this pair from Missguided for $22.
Topshop Strappy Front Midi Satin Slip in Yellow
Slip dresses are everywhere this season, and this strappy yellow dress from Topshop is a must-have for your wardrobe. According to one reviewer, they wore this to a wedding and received so many compliments. They also said the color "pops" much more in person.
Misguided Tie Back Top with Puff Sleeves
This highly versatile top can be paired with shorts, a floral maxi skirt, jeans and more. It features puff sleeves, a plunging neckline and an open back with tie closure. It's that perfect blend of sexy and sweet.
Asos Design Strappy Back Peg Jumpsuit
This classy black jumpsuit is a closet staple. It features adjustable cami straps, a strappy back and a cropped length. Slip on your favorite sandals and you're good to go.
Closet London Gathered Cut-Out Jumpsuit in Sage Gingham
This chic jumpsuit features a perfect-for-spring sage gingham pattern and subtle side cutouts. It's originally $151, but it's on sale today for around $90. So cute!
Topshop Faux Leather Classic Biker Jacket
Everyone needs in a cool classic biker jacket in their wardrobe as they're highly versatile and won't ever go out of style. This faux leather piece from Topshop is a really great option. It's originally $93, but it's on sale for just $56.
Missguided Milkmaid Skater Dress with Corset Detail in Blush
This lovely skater dress features a square neck, puff sleeves and corset details. The color makes it the perfect spring date night dress.
Vagabond Erin Flatform Leather Flip Flop
If you're a fan of Vagabond's boots and shoes, you'll definitely want to check out Asos' Mid-Season Sale as there are so many great options for you to shop. The Erin Flatform Leather Flip Flops are on sale right now for $64.
Quay Blue Light Glasses
In the market for a pair of blue light glasses? This cute pair is on sale right now for just $14. It's not the only pair of Quay blue light glasses you can score for less than $20 right now, so be sure to check out Asos today to find one that fits your sense of style.
Calvin Klein CK One 7-Pack Thongs in Gray
If your underwear drawer could use a little upgrade, add this seven-pack thong set from Calvin Klein CK One to your bag. It's originally $82, but it's on sale now for just $32. Incredible.
Free People Molly Cable Cardigan
The tropical teal color of this cable cardigan from Free People is absolutely gorgeous and perfect for the season. Best part is, it's on sale now for $59.
