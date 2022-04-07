365 Days: This Day Trailer Reveals a Dramatic Love Triangle

Watch : Kardashian-Jenner Guide to SEX

You're going to want to watch this steamy preview in the privacy of your home.

Netflix released the trailer for the highly anticipated 365 Days sequel on April 7, revealing that Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) married her kidnapper Massimo (Michele Morrone) in a romantic ceremony. But it seems they are not riding off into the sunset as she had hoped.

In the preview, Laura learns more about Mossimo's family and meets a mysterious new man who works for her Mafioso husband. But Massimo's apparent refusal to open up to Laura has her running into the arms of this handsome hired hand, with Netflix's description teasing that he "enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust, at any cost."

When her marriage is put to the test, Laura asks the unnamed suitor to "take me away from here."

Of course, there are also plenty of steamy sex scenes sprinkled into the movie, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform April 27.