See the Psychedelic Russian Doll Trailer That Has Nadia Traveling Through Time

Russian Doll is back and trippier than ever.

The season two trailer released April 7 has Natasha Lyonne's Nadia facing a new kind of problem: time travel. Nadia discovers that she's able to go back in time after hitching a ride on the 77th street subway, which turns out to be a secret portal. As Nadia says in a voiceover, "The universe finally found something worse than death."

Like in season one, Alan (Charlie Barnett) is seemingly the one person able to understand Nadia's dilemma since he's going through the same exact issue. And Nadia thinks that they've been given this opportunity because they have "unfinished business."

Netflix's series description adds that season two will find the pair "delving deeper into their pasts," adding, "At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."