Russian Doll Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Natasha Lyonne Talks "Russian Doll" & "OITNB" Finale

Being a person may be a f––king nightmare, but getting a season two is a freaking dream.

On March 7, Netflix announced that Russian Doll will be back on April 20. The Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett–led series will return for a seven–episode season with Lyonne as showrunner and executive producer.

Season two is set four years after Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Barnett) escaped mortality's time loop together, and will follow the pair "delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations," according to the Netflix description. "At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

We last saw Nadia and Alan during season one—which received 13 Emmy Award nominations and three wins—back in 2019. The series will return with Alex Buono and Amy Poehler as executive producers.