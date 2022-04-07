Bruce Willis Goes "Off the Grid" With Wife Emma and Daughter Mabel After Health Announcement

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis are spending some time in one of their favorite places: the great outdoors.

Taking to Instagram April 6, the model, 43, posted pictures of the couple enjoying a nature walk. "Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat," she captioned the photos, "#offthegrid."

She also made sure to give credit to the photographer, their 10-year-old daughter Mabel Willis, who joined them on the outing. In addition to Mabel, Emma and Bruce are parents to 7-year-old Evelyn Willis. The actor, 67, also has three daughters—Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28—with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Along with the snapshots, Emma uploaded footage from their excursion, capturing the beautiful scenery of the mountains and stream and playing music from The Rolling Stones' track "Honky Tonk Women."

The post came about a week after the family announced on Instagram that their "beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." They then noted that the movie star would be stepping away from his acting career.