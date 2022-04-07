Bruce Willis Goes "Off the Grid" With Wife Emma and Daughter Mabel After Health Announcement

One week after Bruce Willis' family announced that the actor has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, his wife Emma Heming Willis posted pictures of the couple that were snapped by daughter Mabel.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis are spending some time in one of their favorite places: the great outdoors.

Taking to Instagram April 6, the model, 43, posted pictures of the couple enjoying a nature walk. "Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat," she captioned the photos, "#offthegrid."

She also made sure to give credit to the photographer, their 10-year-old daughter Mabel Willis, who joined them on the outing. In addition to Mabel, Emma and Bruce are parents to 7-year-old Evelyn Willis. The actor, 67, also has three daughters—Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28—with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Along with the snapshots, Emma uploaded footage from their excursion, capturing the beautiful scenery of the mountains and stream and playing music from The Rolling Stones' track "Honky Tonk Women." 

The post came about a week after the family announced on Instagram that their "beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." They then noted that the movie star would be stepping away from his acting career.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they wrote in the March 30 post. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

According to Mayo Clinic, "aphasia is a condition that affects your ability to communicate," which can include the way one speaks, writes or understands written or spoken language.

After learning of Bruce's diagnosis, several celebrities sent messages to the Die Hard alum and his family.

"My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family," Rita Wilson wrote in the comments section of Demi's post. "So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers." Added Maria Shriver, "Sending love to you all."

