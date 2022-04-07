Khloe Kardashian Acknowledges That Tristan Thompson Is "Not the Guy for Me"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup

Khloe Kardashian is moving on and reflecting on her life with Tristan Thompson.

On an ABC News Special on April 6, the Kardashians star shared that while Tristan was a good man, he was not the one for her.

"I still think he's a great guy and a great dad," Khloe said, "he's just not the guy for me."

In 2019, Khloe and Tristan—who are parents to True Thompson, 3—broke up when multiple cheating rumors arose. They got back together in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic before calling it quits again in June 2021.

"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe with him in the beginning and I felt really good for a time," she said. "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room."

She added, "Yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos. Those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."