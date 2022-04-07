Khloe Kardashian Acknowledges That Tristan Thompson Is "Not the Guy for Me"

Khloe Kardashian is moving on and reflecting on her life with Tristan Thompson.
On an ABC News Special on April 6, the Kardashians star shared that while Tristan was a good man, he was not the one for her.
"I still think he's a great guy and a great dad," Khloe said, "he's just not the guy for me."
In 2019, Khloe and Tristan—who are parents to True Thompson, 3—broke up when multiple cheating rumors arose. They got back together in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic before calling it quits again in June 2021.
"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe with him in the beginning and I felt really good for a time," she said. "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room."
She added, "Yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos. Those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."
A paternity test from Maralee Nichols' son Theo Thompson rocked Khloe's life when it showed that the former NBA champion fathered a child with the model while he was still with Khloe. When the news broke in March, Tristan posted a message to his Instagram story, saying, "Let the past guide you rather, than making you feel guilty. Let the future excite you, rather than making you feel anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive, rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future."
Maralee has since filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan seeking pregnancy and birth-related expenses.
According to Variety, Tristan will appear on Hulu's The Kardashians and will offer insight on the drama. In an interview with the outlet published on March 9, Khloe shared that she wishes she "never had to talk about that [the paternity test] because it's not a fun thing to talk about."
She added, "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."