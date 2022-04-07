Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop Is Now Open: Here Are the 21 Best Under $50 Deals On Gifts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.

Mother's Day is about a month away, so there's no better time to start thinking about what you're going to gift mom this year. After all, it doesn't hurt to get your shopping done early. The last thing you want is to realize it's May 8 and you now have to scramble for a last-minute gift.

If you're in need of Mother's Day gift ideas, you're in luck. Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop is now open, and you can find some really solid gift ideas for amazing prices. We're talking designer and luxury finds for up to 84% off, one-of-a-kind gifts starting at just $5, self-care must-haves for up to 88% off, highly-rated gifts for home starting at just $4, and so much more.

Nordstrom Rack even included some Mother's Day gifting tips at the bottom of the shop page that answers questions including the following: What is Mother's Day? Who celebrates Mother's Day? What are good gifts for Mother's Day? and how to find the perfect Mother's Day Gift. There's a ton of useful information, that's definitely worth checking out. They even listed some of their most popular Mother's Day gifts like Ugg slippers, gardening accessories, and personalized gifts, to name a few.

Since it's Nordstrom Rack, you can find some budget-friendly options that your mom is sure to love. We went through the retailer's section on the best under $50 deals on Mother's Day gifts. Check out out favorite finds below.