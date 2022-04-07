Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop Is Now Open: Here Are the 21 Best Under $50 Deals On Gifts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
Mother's Day is about a month away, so there's no better time to start thinking about what you're going to gift mom this year. After all, it doesn't hurt to get your shopping done early. The last thing you want is to realize it's May 8 and you now have to scramble for a last-minute gift.
If you're in need of Mother's Day gift ideas, you're in luck. Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop is now open, and you can find some really solid gift ideas for amazing prices. We're talking designer and luxury finds for up to 84% off, one-of-a-kind gifts starting at just $5, self-care must-haves for up to 88% off, highly-rated gifts for home starting at just $4, and so much more.
Nordstrom Rack even included some Mother's Day gifting tips at the bottom of the shop page that answers questions including the following: What is Mother's Day? Who celebrates Mother's Day? What are good gifts for Mother's Day? and how to find the perfect Mother's Day Gift. There's a ton of useful information, that's definitely worth checking out. They even listed some of their most popular Mother's Day gifts like Ugg slippers, gardening accessories, and personalized gifts, to name a few.
Since it's Nordstrom Rack, you can find some budget-friendly options that your mom is sure to love. We went through the retailer's section on the best under $50 deals on Mother's Day gifts. Check out out favorite finds below.
Kate Spade Letter Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade's pretty Letter Pendant Necklaces make excellent gifts for moms. You can gift them their own initial or the initial of their kids. It's also on sale for $25, so you're getting a great deal on something she's sure to love.
Circus by Sam Edelman Artem Medallion Thong Toe Flat Sandal
These gorgeous sandals from Circus by Sam Edelman are sure to win you all the points with mom. They're so chic and feature a quilted footbed for ultimate comfort. Best part is, they're on sale for $35.
Portofino Candles Jasmine & Green Vine Lidded Jar Candle
Everyone can appreciate a nicely scented candle, and Portofino Candles' Jasmine and Green Vine scented jar candle has notes of sweet orange, green vine, vanilla orchid, jasmine, tonic bean and musk.
BaubleBar Set of 3 Huggie Hoop Earrings
Mom won't be able to resist putting these earrings on right away. This glam set of huggie hoop earrings from BaubleBar is originally $42, but is on sale now for just $7. We wouldn't pass this one up!
Tzumi Pro Fit Percussion Mini Massage Tool
This mini percussion massager is small enough to cary everywhere. You can bring it to the gym, the office, while you're traveling and so on. It's small, but mighty and truly "packs a punch," one reviewer said. It's the perfect self-care gift for mom, and it's on sale for just $37. A must-buy!
Love by Design Viola Faux Wrap Mini Dress
Any mom can appreciate a pretty floral dress, especially for the season. This faux wrap mini dress from Love by Design was made to flatter and comes in four colorful options.
Kopari Brilliant Body Skin Care Set
This must-have limited-edition skincare set from Kopari comes with travel-sized versions of their Exfoliating Crush Scrub, the Organic Coconut Melt and a a body brush. It's perfect little set for moms on the go.
Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Laser-Cut Faux Shearling Flip-Flop Sandal
These sandals from Circus by Sam Edelman are not only stylish, they were also designed to be soft and comfy with its faux shearling lining and cushioned insole.
Lancome Advanced Génifique Radiance Starter Set
This Nordstrom-exclusive Lancome skincare set features three Advanced Génifique products made to give the skin a bright youthful appearance. The set comes with two Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Masks which work to smooth and plump, a sample size of the Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate which targets the major key signs of aging, and the Advanced Génifique Yeux Youth Activating Eye Cream which helps with fine lines, wrinkles and eye bags.
Socialite Ruffle Print Wrap Midi Dress
This ruffle print wrap dress is a must-have for any mom's wardrobe. It's flowy, feminine and comes in five beautiful floral patterns.
Topshop Belted Blouson Sleeve Cardigan
This cozy cardigan from Topshop is a guaranteed winner! It's less than $30 right now, but it's a closet staple that definitely looks more expensive than it is.
Savvy Cie Jewels 14K Gold Plated XL Initial Necklace - Multiple Letters Available
These chic XL Gold Plated Initial Necklaces make excellent gifts for moms who really want to make a statement. They're originally $75, but they're on sale right now for just $13. You may want to snag one for yourself!
Max Studio Wide Leg Crepe Jumpsuit
This stylish wide leg jumpsuit comes in eight patterns and features a flattering smocked waist and fun ruffle sleeves. It's the perfect piece to wear from the office to happy hour.
Laura Mercier Caviar 3-Piece Eye Essentials Set
Beauty lovers will appreciate this three piece eye set from Laura Mercier which comes with the Caviar Chrome Veil in Crystal Rose, a Caviar Stick Eye Shadow in Intense Rosegold and a Matte Eyeshadow in Fresco. It's valued at $83, but it's on sale today for just $14. Such an incredible deal!
Flora by Flora Nikrooz Piped Long Sleeve Button Front Top & Pants Set
A classy matching sleepwear set makes a great gift for any mom, and you can get this affordable set in three colors.
Kate Spade Maisie Satin Bow Mule
These cute, playful Kate Spade mules will bring that extra bit of glam to your mom's life. These come in solid rose and polka dots.
Crocs Baya Printed Clog
If you're shopping for someone who's a fan of Crocs, Nordstrom Rack currently has these bold printed options on sale for just $35. Sizes are selling out fast, so don't hesitate with these.
Aquasonic Vibe Series Charcoal Gray UltraSonic Whitening Toothbrush with 8 DuPont Brush Heads & Travel Case
Want a gift that's sure to impress? Get mom the AquaSonic Vibe electric toothbrush set which comes with eight brush heads and a travel case. It's originally $140, but it's on sale now for just $37. here are also other colors available on Nordstrom Rack right now including pink and all black.
Foreo Luna fofo Skin Analysis Facial Cleansing Brush
Nordstrom Rack reviewers rate this app-driven facial cleansing brush highly. The LUNA fofo works by measuring the skin's moisture index in order to create a customized cleansing settings that are perfectly tailored to the user's needs. It definitely takes face washing to the next level.
Now Designs Flower Pinch Bowl - Set of 6
This pretty pinch bowl set will not only keep all the ingredients organized, it also makes great table decor. So cute!
Vince Camuto Winderly Ankle Strap Sandal
These beautiful chunky flared heel sandals from Vince Camuto come in this versatile buff leather color that goes with anything. They can be worn with dresses, skirts or nice pants. This is one gift that definitely won't disappoint.
